Gaming tech startup Mobius gets funding from angel investors

Mobius, a technology product company that develops gaming solutions, on Monday said that new investors Naresh Naik, Kishore Ganji and Rajesh Manthena will be making an investment in the company. Naik was a former managing director at Morgan Stanley and currently runs Irep Credit Capital. Ganji is a serial angel investor and founder, CEO at Astir IT Solutions, while Manthena is a part of Hyderabad Angels and is a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare business.

"Mobius' ability to leverage best-in-class technology processes and deep industry expertise has enabled it to rapidly grow revenues. With its proven business model, Mobius has been able to scale better than its peers in the industry while being capital efficient," said Naresh Naik.

In the first year of business, Mobius claims to have generated ₹25 crore in transactions on its gaming platform 777Games.

"We've made great progress over the past one year as evidenced by the platform's consistent growth. This round of financing will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our technology, people, products and customer acquisition in order to further fuel our growth,'' said Prashanth Joshua, CEO, Mobius.