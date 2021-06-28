Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Gaming tech startup Mobius gets funding from angel investors

Gaming tech startup Mobius gets funding from angel investors

Premium
This round of financing will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our technology, people, products and customer acquisition in order to further fuel our growth, said Prashanth Joshua, CEO, Mobius.
1 min read . 04:35 PM IST Livemint

  • In the first year of business, Mobius claims to have generated 25 crore in transactions on its gaming platform 777Games.

Mobius, a technology product company that develops gaming solutions, on Monday said that new investors Naresh Naik, Kishore Ganji and Rajesh Manthena will be making an investment in the company. Naik was a former managing director at Morgan Stanley and currently runs Irep Credit Capital. Ganji is a serial angel investor and founder, CEO at Astir IT Solutions, while Manthena is a part of Hyderabad Angels and is a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare business.

Mobius, a technology product company that develops gaming solutions, on Monday said that new investors Naresh Naik, Kishore Ganji and Rajesh Manthena will be making an investment in the company. Naik was a former managing director at Morgan Stanley and currently runs Irep Credit Capital. Ganji is a serial angel investor and founder, CEO at Astir IT Solutions, while Manthena is a part of Hyderabad Angels and is a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare business.

“Mobius' ability to leverage best-in-class technology processes and deep industry expertise has enabled it to rapidly grow revenues. With its proven business model, Mobius has been able to scale better than its peers in the industry while being capital efficient," said Naresh Naik.

“Mobius' ability to leverage best-in-class technology processes and deep industry expertise has enabled it to rapidly grow revenues. With its proven business model, Mobius has been able to scale better than its peers in the industry while being capital efficient," said Naresh Naik.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In the first year of business, Mobius claims to have generated 25 crore in transactions on its gaming platform 777Games.

“We've made great progress over the past one year as evidenced by the platform's consistent growth. This round of financing will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our technology, people, products and customer acquisition in order to further fuel our growth,’’ said Prashanth Joshua, CEO, Mobius.

“We have established very healthy unit economics and have been able to scale our business funnels at very low user acquisition costs. This year we are launching new products on the platform and a next-gen upgrade which will position us as the best gaming platform in India."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What corporate data tells us about income inequality in India

Premium

Has the second covid wave turned things in favour of homebuyers?

Premium

How ICICI Bank got back into the ring

Premium

India’s debt to GDP ratio is now at a 14-year high

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!