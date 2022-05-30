Bengaluru-based sports fantasy unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) has joined a list of firms to have shown the door to a number of its staff. The Sequoia Capital-backed MPL has sacked 10% of its team, or 100 employees, and has decided to pull out of Indonesia.

The esports and skill gaming app is also doing away with its streaming product on the MPL app.

In an email to employees, MPL co-founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra said, “The last few months have been insane. The philosophy of growth at all costs is now reversed. The market is now rewarding profitable growth over growth at all costs."

“It’s imperative that we as a company respond to this change and respond fast. We have always said that the market is flowing like a river – you cannot fight it, you have to row downstream," said the email, according to VCCircle.

Earlier today, venture capital-backed edtech firm FrontRow laid off around 30% of its workforce or 145 full-time and contractual employees, primarily from the sales department.

Reports said FrontRow has sacked employees to increase efficiencies and lengthen the its runway. The company said most of the layoffs were from the sales and business development teams.

During the last five months, Indian startups have reportedly laid off over 6,000 employees. Estimating the same, co-founder at Glamyo Health, Archit Garg pegs startup layoffs at 10 times the current number around 60,000.

Some of the popular start-ups in India, including Unacademy, Cars24, Vedanta, Meesho, Trell, Furlenco and many others let go of more than 5000 employees in India.

Most employees who were laid off by the firms claimed that they were asked to leave without any prior notice.