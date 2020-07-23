NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company’s enterprise business, the Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator said in a press statement on Thursday.

Lakshminarayanan will succeed Ashish Arora, who has been promoted as the CEO for global business. Arora will look at expanding Bharti Airtel’s global networks, including submarine cable systems, to serve international and domestic customers.

“I am delighted to welcome Ganesh to the Airtel Business team. Digital transformation of India has thrown up massive growth opportunities and Airtel is well positioned to leverage these," said Gopal Vittal, managing director & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Lakshminarayanan will look at strengthening Airtel’s market leadership in the business-to-business (B2B) segment and drive growth on the digital transformation front, the statement said. He will report to Ajay Chitkara, who is the director for Airtel Business.

The new chief of Airtel’s enterprise business has formerly headed Dell India as the computer technology company’s president and MD. Before Airtel, he was the chief operating officer (COO) for Capillary Technologies, a software company.

Bharti Airtel, which is the largest player in the B2B connectivity space, last week had launched a video conferencing service, Airtel BlueJeans, in partnership with US-based telecom giant Verizon Wireless. The service has been rolled out only for enterprises, and may be extended to individuals gradually, and will be free for the first three months.

Airtel serves more than 2,500 large, and over one million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups. To tap this market for digital transformation, the telco will offer Airtel BlueJeans to enterprises with different packages bundled with broadband and internet plans, CEO Vittal had said.

