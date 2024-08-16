Virgin PET is made from petroleum-derived chemicals and contributes to all the problems associated with extracting fossil fuels. It is not biodegradable either, so governments around the world have taken steps to curb its use. The concept of extended producer responsibility (EPR) has gained traction worldwide, and the Indian government started implementing this in FY22 under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. EPR is an environmental policy that makes producers responsible for the environmental impact of their products and packaging throughout their lifecycle.