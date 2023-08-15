Gangwal family may sell IndiGo stake worth 3,730 crore via block deal: Report

The net revenue from operations too surged, due to the high ticket prices and weak competition, to ₹1,668.3 crore, up 29.7 percent on the year, from sales of ₹1285.53 crore seen in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q1FY23). The total revenue in Q1FY24 was reported at ₹1,176.09 crore, up 31.8 percent, from ₹1301.88 crore seen in Q1FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}