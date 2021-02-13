Gap in talks with Myntra for a tie-up

NEW DELHI : US apparel retailer Gap Inc. is in talks with Flipkart-owned fashion e-tailer Myntra as it explores potential partnerships in India after ending a franchise pact with Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ALB) last year, said three people familiar with the development.

The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said seeking anonymity. Myntra declined to comment.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

ALB had in September hired an investment bank to find a buyer for the Gap business, saying: “Due to circumstances post the corona pandemic, both companies agreed that a mutual termination was in both companies’ best interest."

“Gap Inc. is evaluating potential partnerships to continue serving customers in India. Franchise partnerships are an important and cost-effective way to grow our Gap business. Through company-operated stores, e-commerce sites and franchise partners, the Gap brand reaches customers in about 40 countries," a company spokesperson said in response to queries from Mint.

The company did not divulge details of potential suitors, but the people cited above said Myntra is a strong contender, but added that another suitor, a large apparel retailer, could also be eyeing the franchise.

Uncertainty over the brand’s expansion plans has seen two malls in Delhi in the process of shutting Gap stores. A third store in a mall in Delhi was shut after ALB sought closure last month. The retailer has nearly 20 stores in India.

Inventory in stores is also in short supply as a result of the transition, said a person familiar with the matter and one of the three cited above. “Gap is also quite popular in a lot of non-metros and an online play could work well for them," the person said on condition of anonymity. The pandemic has changed the retail landscape, prompting retailers to look at a stronger online play as more first-time shoppers buy online.

Myntra is the top fashion e-retailer in India. For the year to March 2020, it reported a 58% jump in revenue to ₹1,719 crore, according to data from business intelligence platform, Tofler. It reported a net loss of ₹744 crore for the year.

“Several brands are in conversation to create some form of their business in India with Myntra or Flipkart, or create some form of exclusive partnerships with marketplaces while expanding in India or planning an entry. Myntra will keep adding to its portfolio," the second person said requesting of anonymity.

In FY20, Gap posted a revenue of ₹182 crore (or 4.7% of AFL’s consolidated turnover) with a profit before tax of ₹34 crore, an exchange filing showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via