Gap sells its China business after 12 years2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Sale of Gap’s business to e-commerce retailer Baozun for up to $50 million comes as retailers struggle under China’s zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy
Gap Inc. will sell its business in China and Taiwan to Chinese e-commerce services provider Baozun Inc. for up to $50 million, bringing an end to a bumpy 12-year foray in the region.