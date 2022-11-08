Gap sells its China business after 12 years

Baozun, which is listed both on the Nasdaq and in Hong Kong, said Tuesday that it had signed a deal to acquire Gap Greater China, a unit of San Francisco-based Gap, in an all-cash transaction with a primary consideration of $40 million, subject to adjustments within a limit of $50 million. The deal, expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, is subject to regulatory approval.

