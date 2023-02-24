Gap set for speedy offline expansion with Reliance Retail

Prasad said consumers in India are looking at adding more branded apparel to their wardrobes. “Each section of our economy is growing. When we were a slightly lower income country the largest market segment, which is true even today, was in the middle-and-economy segment. Today as income levels are rising, there’s a definite need in the mid-premium space where customers are looking for more fashionable clothing and brands. I think we will cater to that," he said.