GARI price rises nearly 40% as Chingari launches mining program worth 93 cr

Chingari stated that GARI tokens will be distributed to the creators from a daily pool of 50,000 tokens, out of which 5,000 tokens will be set aside for the daily login bonus.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The world's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari's ₹93 crore worth GARI Mining program goes live on Wednesday. With this, Chingari becomes the first social app in the world to offer cryptos to its creators. Creators and users on the Chingari platform will be able to earn GARI tokens for doing in-app activities like uploading, liking, sharing, and commenting on videos.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The world's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari's ₹93 crore worth GARI Mining program goes live on Wednesday. With this, Chingari becomes the first social app in the world to offer cryptos to its creators. Creators and users on the Chingari platform will be able to earn GARI tokens for doing in-app activities like uploading, liking, sharing, and commenting on videos.
The Gari Mining program is expected to empower 4 crore monthly average users (MAU).
The Gari Mining program is expected to empower 4 crore monthly average users (MAU).
As per the statement, under this Create-2-Earn, Watch-2-Earn, and Engage-2-earn program, creators and users can earn GARI, the world's biggest Social Token for doing in-app activities including creating, liking, and sharing videos.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari and GARI token said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the GARI Mining program. We promised to democratize the creator economy when we launched Chingari a few years back and the GARI Mining is at the vanguard of that process. This program will ensure a level playing field for big and humble creators."
Ghosh added, "Now, creators and users on the app can earn GARI tokens which can be traded on exchanges for money and creators will not be at the mercy of brand collaborations as their only source of income. The program will offer Rs. 93 crore (12 million) to the creators and users annually."
Chingari stated that GARI tokens will be distributed to the creators from a daily pool of 50,000 tokens, out of which 5,000 tokens will be set aside for the daily login bonus. Meanwhile, the remaining 45,000 GARI will be rewarded to the users/creators for enjoying in-app activities including watching, liking, and sharing videos on the app.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Furthermore, the earnings can be further increased by using GARI Badges which are the NFTs a user/creator can purchase in the Chingari app to multiply their daily GARI earnings up to 10x, depending on the badge level.
Notably, there are 5 Badge levels including Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond that offer 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x and 10x multipliers respectively.
Following the Chingari launch, Gari token rises to nearly 40%. As per CoinMarketCap data, currently, Gari Network touched an intraday high of $0.8387. The token has jumped by 39.23% compared to the previous day's low of $0.6024.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, currently, Gari token price has corrected and is trading around $0.8062 up 8.86%. At the current price level, the token's market cap is $36,858,343.