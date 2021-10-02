NEW DELHI : Personal care brand Garnier has launched a global campaign to nudge consumers to pick more sustainable products and consume consciously.

The brand is set to roll out an educational campaign on sustainable consumption in association with National Geographic CreativeWorks that will produce content for the campaign. The campaign has been unveiled on 1 October at the Expo 2020 Dubai and will be rolled out globally.

The educational content will cover key sustainability topics related to beauty. Subjects such as plastic and packaging, water usage and green sciences will be explained, and practical advice shared all with the aim of making sustainability accessible, the brand said in a media statement.

The move is part of Green Beauty initiative that was set out to reduce the brand's global impact on the environment.

“This new commitment from Garnier is the latest in a series of ambitious 2025 targets set to reduce the environmental impact of the brand’s entire value chain. Garnier will continue its ambitious sustainable transformation but knowing that 80% of a shampoo’s carbon footprint comes from being used in the home, it is clear that empowering consumers to understand how they can take action is critical too," it said.

The move comes as consumers seek more transparency from brands and favour brands that offer more sustainable packaging as well as sourcing options.

However, there exists a gap between how consumers make this switch to sustainability.

Garnier, owned by French beauty company L'Oréal, said a global study commissioned by it revealed that while 81% consumers want to be more sustainable, less than 6% have taken day-to-day action to protect the planet.

Sustainability can be an intimidating topic and our aim is to make it accessible, said Adrien Koskas, Garnier’s global president.

“We’ve done that with the products we create, from solid shampoo with fast rinse technology, cardboard integrated tubes and refillable products—but we want to go further. Through the work of National Geographic CreativeWorks, we aim to give our consumers access to top experts and their advice for living greener every day," Koskas said.

In the first series of the campaign, Garnier has worked with National Geographic Explorers Rosa Vasquez and Imogen Napper to tackle the question – ca beauty go green?

Garnier sells creams, shampoo, face wash and other personal care products in 64 countries. In all, it produces 1.8 billion products annually.

Garnier had earlier announced a Green Beauty Initiative with commitments that will see the brand manufacture its products without the use of so-called non-recycled plastic, introduce degradable or reusable and recyclable packaging of all products while ensuring it factories are CO2 neutral by 2025.

