Garuda to set up drone factory in Malaysia with HiiLSE Drones

Founded in 2015 by Jayaprakash, Garuda Aerospace is a drone-as-a-service (DaaS) start-up. The start-up designs, manufactures 30 different types of drones and offers over 50 types of services such as precision agriculture spray, industry 4.0 upgradation services, structural damage inspection, warehouse management and seed dropping, as well as drone delivery of medicines for hospitals and drone delivery of packages for food.