Gates Ventures,  CEPI  plan  to fund Indian vaccine makers

Despite the government’s decision to halt vaccine exports earlier this year to focus on its immunization drive, global organizations expect India to play a significant part in supplying to developing countries. Last month, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization, said in an interview that India is expected to send 20 million doses of Covishield to the Covax facility. SII committed to supplying up to 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine by the end of 2021. Swaminathan said that beginning January, exports from India may go up.