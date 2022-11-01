Gateway Distriparks to acquire ICD Kashipur

“We are in a phase of high growth, and we see a lot of potential in the rail vertical of our business. We had already announced the commencement of construction of our new ICD in Jaipur last month. With this new acquisition that is planned, we will be owning 11 container terminals across India. We will continue to explore opportunities for expanding our presence through both greenfield and brownfield projects," said Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GDL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}