Gateway Distriparks to launch 150 cr rights issue on 30 July

Mumbai: Joining a long list of Indian companies that are tapping the rights issue route to raise capital, logistics services company Gateway Distriparks Ltd will launch its Rs150 crore rights issue on 30 July.

Mumbai: Joining a long list of Indian companies that are tapping the rights issue route to raise capital, logistics services company Gateway Distriparks Ltd will launch its Rs150 crore rights issue on 30 July.

The company has fixed a price of Rs72 per share for the rights share sale. On Monday, shares of Gateway Distriparks closed at Rs90.25 apiece, up 0.95% on the BSE.

The company has fixed a price of Rs72 per share for the rights share sale. On Monday, shares of Gateway Distriparks closed at Rs90.25 apiece, up 0.95% on the BSE. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The rights issue will close on 13 August.

Gateway has announced a rights entitlement ratio of 4:27, which means that shareholders will be entitled to four shares for every 27 existing shares held by shareholders.

Several companies including Shriram Transport Finance Corp Ltd, PVR Ltd and Aditya Birla Retail & Fashion Ltd are currently in the market to raise funds through their rights issues.

Mahindra Finance, on Saturday, said that it will launch its Rs3,089 crore rights offering on 28 July.

Topics Gateway Distriparks