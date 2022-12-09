Gateway Distriparks upgrades capacity at its ICD in Gurgaon

Gateway Distriparks upgrades capacity at its ICD in Gurgaon1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
ICD Gurgaon is the largest hub of the company where Gateway Distriparks consolidates containers from its other locations in the northern region
New Delhi: Gateway Distriparks on Friday said that it has completed the upgradation work of rail-side capacity at its flagship Inland Container Depot (ICD) located at the Garhi-Harsaru railway station in Gurgaon with commissioning of the 6th railway line at the terminal.
ICD Gurgaon is the largest hub of the company where Gateway Distriparks consolidates containers from its other locations in the northern region, and is able to increase double stacking of containers for the longest distance while also using the operational segments of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to reduce transit time.
“We already have the fastest transit time in the NCR market to the Mundra, Pipavav and Nhava Sheva ports and now by adding Line No. 6, the operational efficiencies and the turn-around time of our trains will further improve, which will help export & import customers with faster deliveries of their cargo," said Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director.
Gateway Distriparks is an integrated inter-modal logistics service provider. It has a network of 9 inland container depots and container freight stations strategically located across the country, and one under construction, operating a fleet of 31 train sets along with 500+ trailers for transportation between its facilities and maritime ports, as well as first & last mile connectivity to provide end to end solutions to the EXIM industry.
The company offers general & bonded warehousing, rail & road transportation, container handling services and other value added services.