Allcargo group company Gati Ltd has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari as its CEO, the company said on Tuesday. Sarkari was appointed after Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director at Gati-KWE, decided to take a break from his corporate executive role, the express logistics and supply chain solutions provider said.

Aghoramurthy will hand over Gati's leadership to Sarkari over the next few weeks, it said in a release.

A chartered accountant by profession, Sarkari is credited with setting up the business and organisation of UPS in India, and also guiding Mahindra Logistics, during his tenure as its CEO, to unprecedented levels of growth, Gati said in a revised statement issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday the company, while announcing his appointment to the post, had said that Sarkari served as Managing Director at Mahindra Logistics.

“Sarkari is an exceptional leader with a strong belief in teamwork, technology and process-led growth. Gati will benefit immensely from his vast experience and become stronger in digital capabilities, as we expand our core business to serve customers better," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Limited.

Sarkari set up the Indian operations for one of the US-based world's largest logistics companies, UPS, and served as its Managing Director and Country Head till 2010, after which he joined Mahindra Logistics as its Chief Executive Officer, Gati said in the revised statement.

Additionally, his experience in capital markets is an asset for transformative growth through organic and inorganic means, it added.

