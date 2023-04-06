Gati launches tech-enabled warehousing facility in Bhiwandi2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
- The launch of this facility is a part of Gati's broader plan to establish 12 modern surface tran-shipment centres (STCs)
Mumbai: Gati Ltd, part of the Allcargo Group, on Thursday announced the opening of a new tech-enabled surface tran-shipment centre and distribution warehousing (STCDW) facility in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. This grade A facility, spanning 148,000 sq ft, will serve multiple industries including heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, automotive, apparel, and electrical equipment.
