Mumbai: Gati Ltd, part of the Allcargo Group, on Thursday announced the opening of a new tech-enabled surface tran-shipment centre and distribution warehousing (STCDW) facility in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. This grade A facility, spanning 148,000 sq ft, will serve multiple industries including heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, automotive, apparel, and electrical equipment.

The launch of this facility is a part of Gati's broader plan to establish 12 modern surface tran-shipment centres (STCs). Following the successful launch of advanced hubs in Nagpur, Guwahati, and Mumbai's Farukh Nagar, Gati plans to open similar facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Kolkata to enhance its supply chain and warehousing capabilities.

The Mumbai mega distribution hub, with a workforce of 276, is a terminus for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It caters to short-haul or regional distribution, as well as the consolidation, sorting, and dispatch of long-haul loads to other parts of the country. The facility offers express cargo distribution operations, supply chain visibility, reduced dwell time, and time-definite deliveries to Gati's customers.

Gati's Mumbai facility is compliant with green norms and features built-to-suit technology-enabled warehouses of global standards, advanced material handling facilities, and integrated warehousing and distribution mechanisms. The company's focus on safety and sustainability ensures it is well-positioned to cater to the needs of various growth-focussed businesses looking to capture domestic and global markets.

Adarsh Hegde, managing director, Gati Ltd. said, “After consolidating our domestic supply chain, we are now working towards building greater operational efficiency and distribution bandwidth. We are well-positioned to cater to the needs of various growth-focussed businesses aiming to capture domestic markets and connect to global markets. At Allcargo, we are committed to provide integrated logistics solutions, thus supporting the government’s vision to make India a global manufacturing hub."

Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati Ltd. said, “The launch of the Mumbai STCDW will further strengthen our position in the highly competitive express logistics space. Bhiwandi has been an undisputed choice for us to set up our super hub thanks to its ability to offer seamless connectivity, congestion-free access to warehouses and convenient inward and outward movements of heavy-duty haulage trucks. With more STCs in line across India with Grade A warehousing facilities, we are working towards developing a robust supply chain backbone, catering to a range of industries."

Shares of Gati ended 0.69% lower at 115.80 apiece on the BSE today.