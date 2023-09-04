GATI partners Tech Mahindra to build future ready software application - GEMS 2.01 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:11 PM IST
The partnership is focused on replacing Gati’s legacy application with a digital, scalable, and more agile cloud-based application for operational excellence and the highest level of customer experience
New Delhi: Gati Ltd., part of the Allcargo Group and a logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0.
