New Delhi: Gati Ltd., part of the Allcargo Group and a logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0.

Gati's core operational software system, GEMS 2.0, aims to offer an enhanced customer experience and a modern tech-driven interface while increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

The future-ready software application leverages Tech Mahindra's expertise and focuses on cloud-native applications, reiterating the organisation's commitment and investment towards next-generation digital transformation and Cloud initiatives, Gati said in a statement.

The partnership is focused on replacing Gati’s legacy application with a digital, scalable, and more agile cloud-based application for operational excellence and the highest level of customer experience, the statement added.

“The strategic deployment of new-age, data-driven technologies is at the core of revolutionising operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment," said Vivek Agarwal, president - APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra.

Over the next 18-24 months, Tech Mahindra will enable Gati to custom develop GEMS 2.0 from scratch, covering the entire first-mile, mid-mile, and last-mile operations. The software will be developed in modules like pick-up, delivery, en-route, customer contracts, invoicing, among others.

“GEMS which was rolled out 20 years back is a pioneering initiative in the logistics industry…This partnership is a major step forward in delivering operational excellence and a superior customer experience and a part of Allcargo Group’s continued focus on empowering Gati reach greater heights," said Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd.

The architecture of GEMS 2.0 will be micro-services-based and event-driven through rule engines, with an infrastructure designed and developed on cloud, with a mobile and security-first architecture approach aimed at delivering consistent performance across the company’s geography of operations.