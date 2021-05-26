MUMBAI : Gati Ltd , an express courier services firm and part of logistics company Allcargo Group, will exit its cold chain solutions business, Gati Kausar India Ltd, and will focus entirely on express distribution and e-commerce delivery, the company said on Wednesday.

Gati will sell approximately 70% of its share to existing minority shareholder Mandala Capital AG Limited, a leading private equity firm focused on investments across the food value chain. The company expects the transaction to close within the next 30 days.

Following the closure of this transaction, Mandala, which currently holds about 30%, will become the controlling shareholder in Gati Kausar. Mandala has been a shareholder in Gati Kausar since 2014.

“Post-closure (of the transaction), Gati’s gross debt will come down by around ₹100 crore. The company has reduced its consolidated gross debt by more than 50% over the last 12 months. Gati, since coming under the Allcargo fold last year, has been on a continuous transformation journey to focus on asset-light, high-return-on-equity businesses. It has sold or closed down four non-core businesses over the last year, so as to focus entirely on the express distribution and e-commerce businesses and regain market leadership position," said Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer, Gati.

Gati Kausar provides temperature-controlled transport service across verticals comprising healthcare, meat, bio-pharma, dairy products, organized retail and quick-service restaurants.

The company operates a 5,500-pallet state-of-the-art warehouse at Dharuhera in Haryana, a 300-pallet warehouse in Delhi for city distribution, and a 3,500-pallet leased warehouse in Mumbai.

With an extensive fleet of 200 refrigerated vehicles, Gati Kausar can transport cargo at temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius.

AllCargo initiated the process to acquire a controlling stake in Gati in December 2019 to consolidate its position as an end-to-end logistics solutions provider and particularly, in the domestic express logistics segment.

