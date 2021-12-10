NEW DELHI : Gati-KWE, an Allcargo Group company and express logistics and supply chain solutions provider, on Friday launched its largest Surface Transhipment Centre (STC) spread over 1.5 lakh sqft and connecting to all major national highways, Western Peripheral Expressway in Farukh Nagar:

Set up at the Allcargo Logistics’ 1.8-million sq. ft. logistics park at Farukh Nagar, the state-of-the-art, tech-driven STC will offer customers the added advantages of optimized supply chains, reduced dwell times and access to all major National Highways and seamless connectivity into the country’s hinterlands, Gati said in a statement.

Gati-KWE plans to set up five more similar STCs at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the near future.

With no inconveniences of congestion, the STC has been designed in compliance with green norms. The facility has been equipped with capabilities to process short-haul cargo deliveries in North India and long-haul cargo movements on a Pan-India spread.

“The opening of our first new-age STC at Farukhnagar marks a key milestone in Gati’s history. This will be the first of 12 modern, automated and environmentally friendly STCs we establish across the county as we embark on a new chapter in Gati’s journey," Pirojshaw Sarkari - Chief Executive Officer - Gati Ltd. said.

Gati-KWE’s STC will offer customers speedier freight movement and lower dwell time by facilitating express trucking routes and enabling short-haul cargo transport from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and entire North India. A tech-driven infrastructure ably supported by automated and paperless processes has enhanced the ability of the STC to process cargo loads of around 1000 trucks per day. The facility also has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes with the ability to scale up and a daily package volume capacity of over 600,000 tonnes.

This has enabled Gati-KWE to focus on minimizing transit times between far south and northeast regions of the country to North India.

An AI-powered round-the-clock tracking system will enable customers to have access to real-time updates and forecasts facilitating the unloading and sorting of cargo in a timely and convenient manner.

The STC has been designed by Gati-KWE to comply with green norms. The facility has incorporated eco-friendly practices like rainwater harvesting, achieving energy efficiency by using natural light to the maximum extent and economizing of resources.

