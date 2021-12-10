Gati-KWE sets up its largest Surface Transhipment Centre in Farukh Nagar

Gati-KWE’s STC will offer customers speedier freight movement and lower dwell time by facilitating express trucking routes and enabling short-haul cargo transport from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and entire North India. A tech-driven infrastructure ably supported by automated and paperless processes has enhanced the ability of the STC to process cargo loads of around 1000 trucks per day. The facility also has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes with the ability to scale up and a daily package volume capacity of over 600,000 tonnes.

