Gaudreau's wife thanks him for 'the best years of my life' in Instagram tribute to fallen NHL player

The widow of Johnny Gaudreau called her husband "the absolute best dad in the world" and thanked him for "the best years of my life" in two Instagram posts paying tribute to the NHL player who was killed when his bicycle was struck by a car on the eve of his sister's wedding.

“Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours," Meredith Gaudreau said in a post Saturday that was accompanied by several photos of the couple. “I love you so, so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

“The absolute best dad in the world," she said. “So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so, so much, daddy."

Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matt, were killed Thursday night when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, close to their southern New Jersey hometown of Carneys Point. Johnny, 31, and Matt, 29, were supposed to serve as groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding, which was scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia. The wedding was called off.

"The boys grew up here," said Wayne Pelura, a Carneys Point Township committee member. "They were involved in youth sports here. Everybody knows them. Everybody knows the sisters. It's just a sad, sad situation."

Police said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," played 10 full seasons in the NHL and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed to this report.