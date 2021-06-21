New Delhi: Local arm of British consumer goods major Reckitt’s business in India will now be headed by Gaurav Jain who will oversee the company’s two business divisions -- health and hygiene.

The maker of Dettol soaps and Harpic toilet cleaners earlier had separate executives heading the two verticals in India after it reorganized its business into health and hygiene and home products divisions in 2017. Reckitt’s health business comprises brands such as Dettol and Durex, while the hygiene vertical sells brands such as Lizol and Harpic.

Now both health and hygiene will be under Jain’s purview, the company said. Jain was earlier head of the health business in India. He will be based out of Gurugram.

“Our Health and Hygiene business units have been brought under one focused leadership team. Gaurav Jain is the Senior Vice President, South Asia for Reckitt. The idea is to optimize the potential of the complementary nature of products spread over its two businesses viz. Dettol, Lysol and Harpic," a Reckitt India spokesperson said over e-mail.

The news was first reported by The Economic Times.

This focused approach will help enhance synergies, align business strategy and execution consequently improving performance, the spokesperson added.

The units, meanwhile, will continue to operate independently, the company said.

“With both units independently operational we continue to build on our capabilities and strengthen our strategies in a synergistic manner," the spokesperson said.

