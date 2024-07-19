Gautam Adani and Torrent to buy stake in IPL team, Gujarat Titans: Here’s how much will they pay

Adani Group and Torrent Group are in discussions with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a controlling stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans.

CVC is may sell a majority stake in the IPL team and may retain a minority holding, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) lock-in period that will stop new teams from selling a stake will end by February 2025.