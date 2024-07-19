Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Gautam Adani and Torrent to buy stake in IPL team, Gujarat Titans: Here's how much will they pay

Gautam Adani and Torrent to buy stake in IPL team, Gujarat Titans: Here's how much will they pay

Written By Riya R Alex

Adani Group and Torrent Group in talks with CVC Capital Partners to acquire majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans. CVC may retain minority holding.

Gautam Adani and Torrent may buy a stake in IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.

Adani Group and Torrent Group are in discussions with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a controlling stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans.

CVC is may sell a majority stake in the IPL team and may retain a minority holding, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) lock-in period that will stop new teams from selling a stake will end by February 2025.

Gujarat Titans may be valued at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. CVC bought the franchise in 2021 for 5,625 crore. The team is three year old now, the report said.

