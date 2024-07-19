Adani Group and Torrent Group are in discussions with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a controlling stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans.
CVC is may sell a majority stake in the IPL team and may retain a minority holding, according to a report by the Economic Times.
Gujarat Titans may be valued at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. CVC bought the franchise in 2021 for ₹5,625 crore. The team is three year old now, the report said.
