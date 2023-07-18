Gautam Adani assures focus on governance at shareholder meet5 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:53 PM IST
While Sebi is still to submit its report, we remain confident of our governance and disclosure standards, Adani told shareholders at Adani Enterprises Ltd's 31st annual general meeting
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani emphasized his group’s commitment to improving governance standards during Adani Enterprises Ltd’s (AEL’s) first shareholder meeting after allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research earlier this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×