Gautam Adani becomes world's 12th richest person, rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's net worth has risen to $100.7 billion, making him the 12th-richest person in the world. He has recovered $16.4 billion this year after allegations of market manipulation and fraud.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has returned to the $100 billion club after recovering much of his wealth following the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's attack in 2023.
