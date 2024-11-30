Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday, November 30, responded to the alleged bribery and fraud allegations against the conglomerate, saying that the legal matter involving the US Department of Justice is a challenge which the Group has faced "not for the first time".

“As most of you would have read, less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the US about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges. What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group,” said Adani said at the 51st Gem and Jewellery Awards in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

On November 20, US prosecutors alleged that $250 million in bribes were paid to unnamed Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms on solar power contracts awarded to Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd, another New Delhi-headquartered firm.