Gautam Adani ‘bribery’ case: GQG refuses to sell Adani shares; here’s why

American investment firm GQG Partners decided not to sell shares of Adani Group companies, stating that the exposure was manageable even during stock market volatility. The firm does not feel the US securities regulator's claims will have any material impact on the group. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated25 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
GQG Partners said that after reviewing the allegations, it found no direct connection between the SEC indictment allegations on Adani and the Hindenburg Research claims.
GQG Partners said that after reviewing the allegations, it found no direct connection between the SEC indictment allegations on Adani and the Hindenburg Research claims. (Reuters)

GQG Partners, one of the biggest foreign institutional investors in Adani Group, decided not to sell its stake in the conglomerate. The investment giant, in an official statement, said its exposure to the Adani Group stocks, even during stock market volatility, was manageable. 

Also Read | Adani bribery case: US SEC summons Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani

According to the disclosure, the American investment giant has a total exposure of $9.7 billion to the Adani Group of companies on a total asset base of $158.6 billion, marking up to 6.1 per cent of the company's total assets.

“As of Tuesday, 19 November (the day before the indictments), GQG had total exposure to Adani Group companies of USD $9.7B on a total asset base of USD $158.6B, representing roughly 6.1 per cent of our total assets,” said the investment company. 

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, shares closed 1.26 per cent higher at 2,257.65 on Monday, November 25, compared to 2,229.65 at the previous market close. 

The company also said that the exposure is weighed differently among strategies, with the most weightage going to emerging markets and international strategies. There was “no exposure in our US equity strategy.” 

Also Read | Adani Group stocks crash after US indicts Chairman, 7 others on bribery charges

“We believe this level of exposure is manageable, even given the volatility in Adani Group stocks,” said GQG Partners in the statement.

US market regulator's claims won't impact Adani

As of Thursday, November 21, GQG Partner's total exposure was $8.1 billion on total assets of $156.7 billion, or 5.2 per cent of the total assets for the company.

On the allegations front, the company does not feel the US securities regulator's claims will have any material impact on Adani Group's business.

“We do not see these actions as having a material impact on these businesses,” said GQG.

The foreign investor also highlighted that the Adani Group companies operate critical infrastructure regulated by the Government of India. In the majority of cases, these are services with long-term contractual revenues. 

Also Read | Will bribery allegations against Adani intensify FPI selling spree?

The investment firm noted that Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is an exception to this clause. “We understand that the Adani companies do not need to raise more capital at this point,” it said. 

“We will remain diligent in re-underwriting our positions and examining any new facts,” said GQG, focusing on the fact that even though it does not expect anything, any negative action from the Indian government could have meaningful implications.

Responding to the question of prior allegation from the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, GQG Partners said that after reviewing the allegations, it found no direct connection to the SEC indictment claims.

“The allegations made by Hindenburg show no direct connection to the allegations made in the SEC indictment,” it said in the official statement.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGautam Adani ‘bribery’ case: GQG refuses to sell Adani shares; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.