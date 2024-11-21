Gautam Adani ‘bribery’ case: Who is Sagar Adani and what’s his role in the alleged scheme?

Adani Group's Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani were charged by the US securities regulator over an alleged involvement in a massive bribery scheme. Check out who is Sagar Adani…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Nov 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Sagar Adani is the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).
Sagar Adani is the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).(REUTERS)

The United States Securities Market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on November 20 (U.S. time), charged Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani among others for their alleged involvement in a multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, executives of Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Ltd., for conduct arising out of a massive bribery scheme,” said the securities regulator. 

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What is the US indictment of Gautam Adani all about?

The SEC alleged that the scheme was carried out to enable the two renewable energy companies to capitalize on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project opportunity. The regulator also claimed that Adani Green raised more than $175 million from U.S. investors and Azure Power’s stock was traded on the NYSE.

“As alleged, Gautam and Sagar Adani were engaged in the bribery scheme during a September 2021 note offering by Adani Green that raised $750 million, including approximately $175 million from U.S. investors. The Adani Green offering materials included statements about its anti-corruption and anti-bribery efforts that were materially false or misleading in light of Gautam and Sagar Adani’s conduct,” the filing added.

Also Read | Adani Group stocks crash after US indicts Chairman, 7 others on bribery charges

Who is Sagar Adani?

Sagar Adani is the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AEGL). He joined the Adani Group in 2015 after graduating from Brown University in the United States with an Economics degree. Sagar Adani is the nephew of Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group. 

Sagar Adani started his career in “Projects”, and the Adani Group credited him for being responsible for building Adani Green Energy's entire solar and wind portfolio. “He currently oversees organization building as well as all strategic and financial matters of Adani Green Energy,” according to the company's official website. 

Also Read | Adani Group refutes US authorities’ bribery allegations, to seek legal recourse

According to multiple media reports, Sagar Adani was served a search warrant in March 2023 by FBI special agents over seeking evidence linked to payments of bribes and kickbacks to Indian government officials, along with a grand jury subpoena. The search warrant identified offences, individuals and entities under investigation by the US government, as per the report.

The FBI special agents took custody of electronic devices in his possession at that time, as per the media reports. 

Also Read | Adani Green halts bond sale after Gautam Adani charged in alleged bribery case

What was Adani Group's response?

Adani Group denied the allegations charged by the US Department of Justice and the SEC, calling them baseless.

“The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied,” said an Adani spokesperson on Thursday, November 21.

The company reiterated citing the official release, that the claims are allegations and Adani Group is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. “The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.” 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGautam Adani ‘bribery’ case: Who is Sagar Adani and what’s his role in the alleged scheme?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.