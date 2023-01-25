As the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) earned ₹4,669.99 crore from the bidding of teams for the Women's Premier League (WPL), the Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd emerged as the highest bidder. The Adani-owned company bought the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs. 1,289 crores.

The company promised to work for the development of women's cricket in India. After completing the bidding process, the company informed about the deal on their Twitter handle and affirmed that they are looking forward to a terrific season of the WPL.

“We are excited for Ahmedabad to have its very own WPL franchise. We are committed to developing Women's Cricket in India, and we are looking forward to what promises to be a terrific tournament!," Adani Sportsline said in a tweet.

We are excited for Ahmedabad to have its very own WPL franchise. We are committed to developing Women's Cricket in India, and we are looking forward to what promises to be a terrific tournament! #Adani #AdaniSportsline #WomensPremierLeague #WPL — Adani Sportsline (@AdaniSportsline) January 25, 2023

The Secretary of BCCI Jay Shah expressed his happiness over the fact that the amount the board received after the bidding of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is more than what they received for the inaugural season of Men's IPL in 2008. He said the tournament is going to revolutionize women's cricket in India.

“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits every stakeholder," the secretary added.

After Adani, Indiawin Sports emerged as the second highest bidder and they paid ₹912.99 crore for Mumbai. Royal Challengers Sports was third in the fray with ₹901 crore for Bengaluru. For Delhi, JSW GMR Cricket paid ₹810 crore while for Lucknow, Capri Global Holdings paid ₹757 crore.