Gautam Adani enters business of cricket, buys Ahmedabad Women IPL team for ₹1289 cr1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:50 PM IST
- After completing the bidding process, the company informed about the deal on their Twitter handle and affirmed that they are looking forward to a terrific season of the WPL
As the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) earned ₹4,669.99 crore from the bidding of teams for the Women's Premier League (WPL), the Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd emerged as the highest bidder. The Adani-owned company bought the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs. 1,289 crores.
