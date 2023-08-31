Gautam Adani- led Adani Group denies allegations of Mauritius-based offshore funding2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Adani Group denies new allegations of using opaque investments through Mauritius made by OCCRP. They reject the claims as recycled and without merit
Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has denied fresh allegations labelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). In a fresh set of allegations, OCCRP has labelled charges against Adani group for using ‘opaque investments’ through Mauritius.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message