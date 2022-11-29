Forbes top 100 Richest Indians: Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani retain top spots; check Top 10 list here2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
- As per the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion.
The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest is out. As per the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion. The wealth grew despite the stock market down marginally from a year ago with the biggest dampener being a weaker rupee, which fell by 10 percent over the same period. Gautam Adani has bagged the top stop followed by Mukesh Ambani who is 2nd on the list.
As per Forbes, the gain was largely due to a record-breaking feat by infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, which changed the pecking order at the top for the first time since 2008.
As per Forbes data, the top 10 richest are worth a cumulative $385 billion.
India's richest person has a net worth of $150 billion while richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 billion. There are nine women on the list. The cut-off to be on the list is $1.9 billion. The full top 100 richest Indians list can be checked here.
Check the Top 10 list here
As per Forbes, there are nine new faces this year, including three from IPOs: Falguni Nayar, a former banker who became India’s richest self-made woman after listing her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa at no 44; ethnic garments maker Ravi Modi ranked at no 50; and shoemaker Rafique Malik, who listed Metro Brands last December at no 89.