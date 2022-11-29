The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest is out. As per the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion. The wealth grew despite the stock market down marginally from a year ago with the biggest dampener being a weaker rupee, which fell by 10 percent over the same period. Gautam Adani has bagged the top stop followed by Mukesh Ambani who is 2nd on the list.

