Home / Companies / News /  Forbes top 100 Richest Indians: Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani retain top spots; check Top 10 list here

Forbes top 100 Richest Indians: Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani retain top spots; check Top 10 list here

2 min read . 08:47 AM ISTLivemint
  • As per the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion.

The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest is out. As per the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion. The wealth grew despite the stock market down marginally from a year ago with the biggest dampener being a weaker rupee, which fell by 10 percent over the same period. Gautam Adani has bagged the top stop followed by Mukesh Ambani who is 2nd on the list. 

As per Forbes, the gain was largely due to a record-breaking feat by infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, which changed the pecking order at the top for the first time since 2008. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As per Forbes data, the top 10 richest are worth a cumulative $385 billion.

India's richest person has a net worth of $150 billion while richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 billion. There are nine women on the list. The cut-off to be on the list is $1.9 billion. The full top 100 richest Indians list can be checked here.

Check the Top 10 list here

  1. Gautam Adani: The Chairperson of Adani Group has a net worth of 1,211,460.11 crore. He tripled his wealth in 2021 and has become India's richest person for the first time in 2022.
  2. Mukesh Ambani: The Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s an O2C, telecom, and new energy conglomerate net worth stands at 710,723.26 crore. His rank dropped to no 2 for the first time since 2013. 
  3. Radhakishan Damani: He who owns the DMart chain of supermarkets and has a net worth of 222,908.66 crore. Damani entered retailing in 2002 with one store with now there are 271 DMart stores in India. 
  4. Cyrus Poonawalla: The Chairman of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company's Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla's net worth is 173,642.62 crore. SII has multiple partnerships to make Covid-19 vaccines. Poonawalla's assets also include stud farms. 
  5. Shiv Nadar: The Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies has a net worth of 172,834.97 crore. One of the pioneers of the Indian IT sector and who donated $662 million to education-related causes this year, saw the the biggest drop in net worth in absolute terms but has retained his spot in the Top 10. 
  6. Savitri Jindal: The Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group is the only woman billionaire and an active politician in the Forbes top 10 list. Her net worth is 132,452.97 crore. 
  7. Dilip Shanghvi: He is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals and has a net worth of 125,184.21 crore. 
  8. Hinduja Brothers: Hinduja Group was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in the year 1914. Today, the four siblings, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok, control the multinational conglomerate and their total wealth stands at 122,761.29 crore.  
  9. Kumar Birla: The chairman of the textiles-to-cement conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has net worth 121,146.01 crore. 
  10. Bajaj Family: The family owns a network of 40 companies under the Bajaj Group. The 96-year-old family-led business was started by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai in 1926. With a net worth of 117,915.45 crore, the family's flagship company Bajaj Auto is ranked as the world's fourth largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. 

As per Forbes, there are nine new faces this year, including three from IPOs: Falguni Nayar, a former banker who became India’s richest self-made woman after listing her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa at no 44; ethnic garments maker Ravi Modi ranked at no 50; and shoemaker Rafique Malik, who listed Metro Brands last December at no 89.

