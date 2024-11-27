Gautam Adani, nephew, not named in corruption, obstruction of justice counts in US indictment, says lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Adani Group in several other cases, today told reporters that the vital counts (similar to charges under the IPC) in the United States indictment papers, do not name Gautam Adani or his nephew Sagar Adani.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has indicted Adani Group companies and its officials in a bribery case.

Former Attorney-General for India and senior lawyer, Rohatgi said that count one, relating to the conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and count five, relating to obstruction of justice, does not mention Adanis. He added that both these counts are “more important”.

Rohatgi also clarified that these were his personal, non-vetted, legal views, and he is not a spokesperson for the Adani Group. He said the company would seek their own legal consultation in the US.