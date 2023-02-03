Gautam Adani's 3 mega projects under scanner in Mumbai after Hindenburg's fraud claims. 10 points
- Future of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP); the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the plans to expand the electricity distribution business to Navi Mumbai hangs in air
- Once ranked No. 2 among the world’s wealthiest, Gautam Adani has tumbled to No. 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Billionaire Gautam Adani is battling the worst crisis of his corporate life after US short-seller Hindemburg's bold claims eroded his wealth. The Adani Group has shed $108 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a 24 January report. Adani’s rebuttal had failed to reassure investors. Once ranked No. 2 among the world’s wealthiest, he has tumbled to No. 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
