Billionaire Gautam Adani is battling the worst crisis of his corporate life after US short-seller Hindemburg's bold claims eroded his wealth. The Adani Group has shed $108 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a 24 January report. Adani’s rebuttal had failed to reassure investors. Once ranked No. 2 among the world’s wealthiest, he has tumbled to No. 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.