Gautam Adani's Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services: report1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:07 AM IST
- Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent 5G auction
Adani Data Network has been granted unified licence for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to two official sources. Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent 5G spectrum auction.