“In continuation to our earlier intimation dated May 13, 2022, vide which we had informed you about execution of Share Purchase Agreement dated May 13, 2022 ("SPA") executed between AMNL, Quintillion Media Limited (“QML"), Quintillion Media Limited QBML and Quint Digital Media Limited (“QDML"). We hereby inform you that AMNL has completed the acquisition of 49% equity stake in QBML, in accordance with the terms contemplated under the SPA ," Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a stock exchange filing.