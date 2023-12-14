Gautam Adani’s copper plant to boost India’s metal production by 80%, may also increase strain on global ore supply
The launch of this plant coincides with a looming scarcity in ore availability worldwide and is likely to further impact the global demand-supply situation. Notably, over 90 percent of India's ore requirements are imported, with the majority sourced from South America.
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s upcoming copper plant in India, set to begin operations in March 2024, is poised to significantly escalate the nation’s metal production, aiming for an 80 percent increase, as per a Bloomberg report. The Kutch Copper Ltd. facility, initially designed to handle 500,000 tons annually, is expected to fortify India’s potential in metal production.