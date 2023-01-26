Gautam Adani's group plans to invest in mining, petrochem in Azerbaijan

Gautam Adani's group plans to invest in mining, petrochem in Azerbaijan2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- As per Gautam Adani, the firm has vast experience in the fields of port management, transport, and transportation in India and other regions of the world and has made direct investments in these fields in a number of nations.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's group is looking to invest in petrochemical, mining, and metallurgical industries among others in Azerbaijan. Adani Group and Azerbaijan are planning to hold comprehensive discussions on future collaboration.
