Speaking at the group's annual shareholders meeting, richest Indian Gautam Adani said the group is investing $70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.

Here is what Gautam Adani said:

-Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.

-While we've been lectured on climate change, we've been one of the very few countries that accelerated its renewable energy footprint despite COVID & energy crisis. We've done so at a time when several developed nations paused their pursuit of renewable energy goals

-We made entries in sectors ranging from data center, digital super apps and industrial clouds, to defence & aerospace, metals & materials-aligned with Govt's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

-Our combined group market capitalisation this yr exceeded USD 200 bn

-Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future

-"We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India," Gautam Adani said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story.