Adani Group AGM: From green hydrogen to future investments, what Gautam Adani said

Adani Group AGM: From green hydrogen to future investments, what Gautam Adani said1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India; spending USD 70-bn in new energy business, says Gautam Adani.
Speaking at the group's annual shareholders meeting, richest Indian Gautam Adani said the group is investing $70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.
Here is what Gautam Adani said:
-We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India
-Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.
-We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India; spending USD 70-bn in new energy business, says Gautam Adani.
-While we've been lectured on climate change, we've been one of the very few countries that accelerated its renewable energy footprint despite COVID & energy crisis. We've done so at a time when several developed nations paused their pursuit of renewable energy goals
-We made entries in sectors ranging from data center, digital super apps and industrial clouds, to defence & aerospace, metals & materials-aligned with Govt's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat
-Our combined group market capitalisation this yr exceeded USD 200 bn
-Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future
-"We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India," Gautam Adani said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story.
