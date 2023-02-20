Gautam Adani's over $71 billion wealth wipe out reminds us of this tech CEO
- On Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani's wealth dropped by $71.5 billion by end of February 20, 2023. He isn't the first to face the savagery of correction in stocks. Mark Zuckerburg, the man behind the world's largest social-network Meta Platforms, faced a similar path not too long ago.
The amount of money Gautam Adani, the founder of the energy-to-consumer goods empire Adani Group, has lost in just a matter of a couple of weeks is mind-boggling. On Bloomberg's billionaire index, Adani's rank has dropped to 25th. His losses in wealth are to the breath-taking $71.5 billion year-to-date. But Gautam Adani isn't the first to face the savagery of correction in stocks. Mark Zuckerburg, the man behind the world's largest social-network Meta Platforms, faced a similar path not too long ago.
