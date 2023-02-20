Gautam Adani's over $71 billion wealth wipe out reminds us of this tech CEO

Last year, on September 19th, Bloomberg reported Zuckerburg's fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion in nine months of 2022, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At $55.9 billion, his net worth ranked 20th among global billionaires, which was his lowest spot since 2014 and behind three Waltons and two members of the Koch family.