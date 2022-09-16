Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani to oversee newly acquired cement companies1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 04:00 PM IST
- Karan Adani, the elder son of Gautam Adani, is set to oversee the family’s scaled up cement business
Karan Adani, the elder son of world’s third-richest man Gautam Adani, is set to oversee the family’s scaled up cement business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the rapidly expanding conglomerate seeks to integrate the two cement companies it acquired for $10.5 billion in May.