Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani to oversee newly acquired cement companies

Besides bringing in his son, the Indian billionaire is also planning to enlist key senior executives to help grow the cement business and mentor Karan, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Karan, 35, is currently the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. He’s expected to find synergies between the group’s ports and cements businesses in order to create an integrated logistics firm, the people said.