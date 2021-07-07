Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Gautam Adani seeks 7,500 crore to refinance Mumbai Airport debt

Gautam Adani seeks 7,500 crore to refinance Mumbai Airport debt

Premium
Adani Airport completed the purchase of a 23.5% stake in the Mumbai airport by buying out two South African companies
1 min read . 05:19 PM IST Suvashree Ghosh,Baiju Kalesh, Bloomberg

Barclays and JPMorgan Chase are among banks in discussions to Indian tycoon Gautam Adani to provide the funds to Adani Airport Holdings to refinance the existing debt of Mumbai’s international airport

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is seeking a loan of about 7,500 crore ($1 billion) to refinance existing debt of Mumbai’s international airport, according to people familiar with the matter.

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is seeking a loan of about 7,500 crore ($1 billion) to refinance existing debt of Mumbai’s international airport, according to people familiar with the matter.

Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among banks in discussions to provide the funds to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., the people said. Deutsche Bank AG is also in talks to help with the financing, one of the people said.

Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among banks in discussions to provide the funds to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., the people said. Deutsche Bank AG is also in talks to help with the financing, one of the people said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mumbai International Airport Ltd. has a debt of about 8,000 crore, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A refinancing package would come after Adani Airport in August agreed to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd., which owns about 50.5% of the airport in the Indian financial hub. In February, Adani Airport completed the purchase of a 23.5% stake in the Mumbai airport by buying out two South African companies.

Representatives for Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan declined to comment, while representatives for Adani and GVK didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 Indian EV battery makers to watch out for

Premium

China’s regulatory moves knock Chinese tech stocks

Premium

How mutations have shaped the Covid-19 pandemic

Premium

What procurement data tells us about India’s farm law opposition

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!