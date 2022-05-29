OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Gautam Adani to buy stake in Air Works Group: Report
The Adani Group is looking to invest in India’s largest independent aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisation, Indian Express reported.

In addition to over a dozen foreign airlines including Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai, Etihad, and Virgin Atlantic, Air Works services IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara. It also counts the Indian Navy among its customers.

Having pan-India presence across 19 international airports, Air Works Group is the largest provider of transit or line maintenance services to foreign passenger and cargo carriers operating in the country.

Line maintenance work includes changing tyres, checking aircraft lights for their functioning, topping up engine oil, charging hydraulic accumulators, among others.

Air Works holds certifications from aviation authorities of over 25 countries to maintain both narrow and wide-body aircraft at leading airports, as per the release.

