Gautam Adani to invest $4 billion in petrochemical complex, launch super app1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:42 PM IST
The board of the flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd., is meeting today to discuss fund raising options
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.